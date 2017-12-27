Image

Planet of the Nanomoles

On Wednesday night Mark sat in for Tucker Carlson for a full hour of hopefully spirited debate and incisive analysis. First up was Richard Goodstein discussing the Department of Justice's failure to meet today's deadline to turn over anti-Trump "Russia investigation" texts to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

Goodstein charged that Trump urged Wikileaks to steal information from Clinton associates' email.

Steyn dismissed the claim, saying campaign manager John Podesta's password was literally "password."

He said that if Goodstein was correct, he should be afraid of going "out of business" since the Russians can apparently do his consulting job for as little as $100,000.

"You guys are out of business if...some guy in Moscow can swing the election [for 100 grand]," Steyn said.

You can see the full segment here.

Mark then moved on to Congressman Ron DeSantis, and the question of whether the "dodgy dossier" destroys the legitmacy of the FBI investigation and attendant surveillance. Click below to watch:

Later Steyn talked to Wendy Osefo about Obama's interview with Prince Harry - and Vanity Fair telling Hillary to get lost:

With the looming Winter Olympics now accepting transgender athletes on the basis of their own self-identification, Mark and Joanna Foster discussed whether we were heading towards the end of women's sports:

We'll link to any more video if Fox posts it. Tomorrow, Thursday, Mark will be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show, live at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. If you're in the vicinity of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial him up for all or part of the three-hour broadcast. But he'll also be back for a couple of segments on Tucker's show tomorrow night, starting at 8pm Eastern.

We'll link to any more video if Fox posts it. Tomorrow, Thursday, Mark will be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show, live at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. If you're in the vicinity of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial him up for all or part of the three-hour broadcast. But he'll also be back for a couple of segments on Tucker's show tomorrow night, starting at 8pm Eastern.

