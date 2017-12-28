Numbers Game

Thursday was a busy day for me. I spent three hours on the radio guest-hosting America's Number One radio broadcast. You can find a few moments from the show (including a heartwarming missing-cat story) here. Later, I was back on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" with Brian Kilmeade for a couple of segments. On Friday, I'll return to the Golden EIB Microphone for another stint, starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

Meanwhile, I rise on a point of privilege, as the parliamentarians say, to draw attention to some boffo numbers hot off the press:

Congrats @MarkSteynOnline!

Mark filled in for @TuckerCarlson & topped cable news in total viewers & the 25-54 demo on Tuesday

That's right, I did: We were the Number One cable news show on Boxing Day, both in the allegedly vital "demo" and in total viewers. Ninetysomething per cent of that is due to Tucker and his terrific production team and the show they've built. But the trick for a guest-host is not to blow that. So this is a good time of year to check the comparative measure of those of us who are Nature's fill-ins. And I'm pleased to say we crushed the competition on MSNBC, a million ahead of Hayes and O'Donnell, half-a-mil ahead of Maddow.

On Wednesday night it was a narrower victory, but we were still the Number One cable show except for college football, and the Number One news show in total viewers, beating the MSNBC guys by 600,000. And it was almost like the old days at Fox in that our ratings at "Tucker" matched the numbers for MSNBC, CNN and Headline News combined. As I said, all but a sliver of that is due to Tucker and his tremendous brand, but the sliver's the difference between winning the night and not. So I thank all of you who swung by.

I know the above is all a bit inside-baseball, but all the telly professionals pay huge attention to it - and occasionally I do, too. In the age of "social media", one mostly hears from people who loathe one, of whom, in my case, there appear to be untold legions. I confess I'm a wee bit riddled with self-doubt these days, and I sometimes wonder about continuing with TV (and radio, and stage work). So it's nice to know there are a few folks on the other end of the seesaw. If you were one of them, I'm grateful for two great nights at the end of a pretty rough year.

~If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to savage me in the comments section. The Club helps fund much of what we do here at SteynOnline and around the world. Our TV shows with Jordan Peterson and Douglas Murray have between them, merely on YouTube, stacked up a combined audience of well over half-a-million. That's not exactly viral, as the young 'uns say, and it's not like the millions and millions of listeners I have when I guest-host for Rush, but it's surprisingly competitive with most US cable networks - at 7pm last night, for example, CNN's Ashleigh Banfield on HLN had a total audience of 108,000. So our viewership isn't bad for a couple of substantive long-form big-picture interviews with serious persons arguing their corners in a compelling and persuasive manner. The Mark Steyn Club funds all our content - and in return membership does come with a few benefits:

*Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and other products. *The opportunity to engage in Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly, in print, audio and video. I'll be hosting another next week. *An exclusive new series of monthly audio adaptations: Tales for Our Time. We started with my serialization of Conan Doyle's timelier than ever Tragedy of the Korosko, continued with H G Wells' Time Machine, Joseph Conrad's The Secret Agent, The Prisoner of Zenda, Rudyard Kipling, a Scott Fitzgerald double-bill, and our latest seasonal offering, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. You can either listen to an episode per night, or you can binge-listen to the lot on a long car journey. And we'll be launching our latest offering in January. *Transcript and audio versions of our video content: For those who find it less stressful not to have to look at me, we're making our visual stuff available in non-visual form. If you go here, you'll find that we've already posted audio episodes of every single SteynPost all the way back to the very first one, plus some of our long-form Mark Steyn Shows, which we're also working our way through. *Comment Club membership: you get to frolic and gambol through our comments section and take issue with me and my columns and radio shows and TV appearances. I weigh in there myself from time to time, but it's essentially your turf where you get to take the rhetorical baseball bat to any cut of my jib that happens to rankle. There's a lot of good stuff in there. *My quarterly newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn: The first issue is full of fun, including climate-change "adjustments", the first "known wolf" with the "mysterious motive", the anniversaries of Benghazi and Diana, Canada's all-time greatest flag design, and my visit to Rotherham to talk to the victims of Britain's Muslim "grooming" gangs. Our latest issue is coming soon. *My new video series of pertinent verse. *Advance booking for my live appearances around the world. *Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest (arts, politics, culture, or the whole shebang). *and, most importantly, the opportunity to support all our content, from the Big Picture stuff on Islam and climate change and civilizational collapse to the small pleasures of good conversation, great movies and live music.

We have a few more Club activities we'll be introducing in the weeks ahead.

When I was guest-hosting for Rush earlier this year, I took a call from Natalie from Montana who said she was saving up from her summer job for a Steyn Club membership. I was surprised and humbled by a fifteen-year-old's interest in my work, so I decided to give her a Club membership for her 16th birthday a few months back. It got me thinking that other listeners might also have friends or family members who'd appreciate a Steyn Club Gift Membership. So here it is. You can order it now and have it delivered instantly or on a special day, such as a birthday or anniversary - or New Year. Or you can print out our personalized welcome message - perfect for tucking inside a greeting card.

So I'm not into paywalled echo chambers, we're back in the world, full of ideas, and growing. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - or treat a pal to a Gift Membership here. And, if you need a Christmas Bank Holiday Thursday present for the Steyn fan in your family, check out our SteynOnline gift certificates, starting at $25.