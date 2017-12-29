The Wall is All The Rush Limbaugh Show

December 29, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/8358/the-wall-is-all After hosting America's Number One cable news show two nights running, Mark rounded out the week on America's Number One radio show. Jeff Poor of Breitbart News reports: Steyn credited Trump's bold stand on immigration for getting him elected but said that presidency would "stand or fall" on how he handles immigration. "[T]here's a lobby â€" there's lobbies for everything in this country," Steyn said. "And there's a strong lobby for illegal immigration. There's a strong lobby for refugees, which again is a completely fraudulent operation by and large. Trump won because a significant chunk of people were serious about building a wall, about ending illegal immigration and about doing something about people who walk into this country illegally, stay here illegally, take jobs illegally, get driver's licenses illegally, use Social Security numbers illegally... I would have liked him to hold the inauguration ceremony on the southern border and for it to culminate after the oath of office with him ceremonially laying the first brick in the wall. But in the end, his presidency will stand or fall on how he tackles immigration." You can hear the audio here - and you can find a few more moments from Friday's broadcast here. Mark will be back with some New Year diversions starting this evening at SteynOnline.

