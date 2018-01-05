Image

Mark Steyn

Let a Thousand Checks Bloom

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8368/let-a-thousand-checks-bloom

On Thursday evening Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss Lisa Bloom and her mother Gloria Allred, two "feminist" lawyers with some unusual business arrangements re their clients. Click below to watch:

If you prefer Mark in non-video form, please join us later for an audio special for this closing weekend of Christmastide. If you're seeking a more practical Twelfth Night present for your true love than twelve drummers drumming, we hope you'll consider our Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership - or a SteynOnline gift certificate, starting from $25. Or you can sign yourself up for the Club - more details here.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Virtue-Signaling While Rome Burns
  2. Welcome to the New Year, Same as the Old
  3. A Three-Hundred-and-Sixty-Se'nnight of Steyn, 2017
  4. The Two-Tier Sisterhood
  5. Ave atque vale 2017

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image