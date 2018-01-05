Let a Thousand Checks Bloom

On Thursday evening Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss Lisa Bloom and her mother Gloria Allred, two "feminist" lawyers with some unusual business arrangements re their clients. Click below to watch: If you prefer Mark in non-video form, please join us later for an audio special for this closing weekend of Christmastide. If you're seeking a more practical Twelfth Night present for your true love than twelve drummers drumming, we hope you'll consider our Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership - or a SteynOnline gift certificate, starting from $25. Or you can sign yourself up for the Club - more details here.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list