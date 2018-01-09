Live Around the Planet: Tuesday January 9th

Today, Tuesday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm US Eastern. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

We've been experimenting with different Q&A formats since we launched The Mark Steyn Club - print, video, general questions, single topic. But readers and listeners and viewers seem to enjoy our combined live text/audio format - with a video addendum later in the week to mop up a few questions I didn't get to. So that's what we'll take a crack at later today. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to the Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. So, as soon as we go live, Club members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

For today's show I'd like to focus on the big picture behind some of the small close-ups from Vermont, Ireland, Sweden and Germany I discussed in yesterday's column. What will change this grim trajectory? Can the demographic death-spiral be reversed? Do the two leading powers of the Northern Hemisphere, America and China, face merely their own local variations of population transformation? Or will Japanese sexbots rule us all? Will any "mainstream" parties in Europe seriously detach themselves from the conventional wisdom on immigration, as Trump did? And, if they do, will they face the same difficulties as Trump does in effecting any meaningful policy changes? Will "feminists" remain silent on such things as Continental gang-rape and Rotherham sex-slavery? And will the screws on free speech be tightened ever more ruthlessly, as in Germany, to ensure that there's a price to be paid for those foolish enough to point out what's happening?

That's the general turf we'll be gamboling across this afternoon.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 1pm Pacific - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm Greenwich Mean Time, 10pm in Western Europe, 11pm in Egypt and Israel, midnight in Araby, the wee small hours in India (sorry about that), a marginally less uncivilized hour of Wednesday morning in Oz, 10am in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.

But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us.

