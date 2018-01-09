The Wearing of a New Green

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on various issues related to immigration and identity. I started with a remarkable statistic from the 2016 Irish census and the news that The Economist, having pronounced my book "alarmist" a decade ago, has belatedly caught up with me on at least one aspect of its demographic thesis. After that warm-up, I took questions on American conservatism and the social-media cartel; old-school mom'n'pop syncretic Islam; what Sweden will be like when everyone's shouting (per Laura Rosen Cohen's fine joke) "Abbahu Akbar!"; and what Yeats would make of gay Hindus. Along the way I took a question from Patty Villanova, who joined The Mark Steyn Club only today - and no, that's not VIP express check-in, but just (I hope) our regular service.

Incidentally, re the Islamization of Ireland: don't worry, if there are any problems, it'll still be the fault of the English. From my old friends at The Irish Times:

UK Extremists May Try to Radicalise Irish Muslims

Ah, yes. Re-unification under one Islamic Emirate in which Irish Muslims are dominated by absentee Anglo-Muslims. Ã‰irehu Akbar!

I touched on US immigration matters, too, with respect to Trump and the dismal NumbersUSA ratings for both the Democrats and Republicans. While we were on the air, he was in fact meeting with those F-minus Dems and D-minus GOP, and announced he'd sign any bill they came up with. I'm inclined to agree with Ann Coulter that "border security" is Swampese for "You ain't gettin' a wall".

We're still experimenting with different versions for these Clubland Q&As - print, audio, video - and it's important to us to know whether you approve or disapprove of this format. I'll be answering more questions from Club members (including some I didn't get to today) on camera in a new edition of Mark's Mailbox coming up later this week.

