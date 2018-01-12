Saying "That's Not Who We Are" Is Who We Are

On Thursday evening Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the President's allegedly controversial remarks on "all these people from s***hole countries coming here". (Mark followed JosÃ© Parra, who took a rather different view.) Click below to watch:
Bravo to Tucker Carlson for his relentless - but polite - challenges to Jose Parra's nonsense!
Also, isn't is telling that those for whom identity politics is all, can only cry, 'That's not who we are'. Pathetic!