The Information Monopoly

Programming note: On Tuesday morning, Mark starts the day at 7am Mountain Time on The Ross Kaminsky Show at 630 KHOW in Denver, Colorado.

On Monday evening Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the social-media cartel's increasing control of the Internet, and of ideas. Click below to watch:

There'll be more Steyn on video tomorrow, Tuesday, when we present another edition of Mark's Mailbox. We hope you'll tune in!

Speaking of Mark on camera, we mentioned over the weekend that he was interviewed, along with many doughty comrades from this long struggle, for an important new documentary, Can't We Talk About This? takes its title from the very last words of film director Theo van Gogh to the Islamic fanatic who murdered him. The documentary is now out:

You can rent the film either from Vimeo (by clicking the button above) or from Amazon.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, don't forget that early-morning Tuesday start in Colorado: He'll be on the radio at 7am Mountain Time with Ross Kaminsky at 630 KHOW in Denver (just ahead of next month's live appearance in Colorado Springs with Kennedy, Jason Lewis, Mollie Hemingway and Art Laffer). Also in audio only, on Friday he'll be launching our latest radio serialization in Tales for Our Time with the second half of our double-bill of frosty fiction.

Mark's Mailbox, Tales for Our Time and much of our content at SteynOnline is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful. You can find more details about the Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our new Gift Membership.