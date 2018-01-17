The Media Get Waisted

On Wednesday afternoon Steyn checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 to discuss two topics - the US media's grilling of President Trump's doctor, and the Canadian media's participation in yet another fake hate crime - the Great Hijab Hoax that rocketed from one mendacious Toronto eleven-year-old all the way up to the Prime Minister in nothing flat. Click below to listen:

The hijab hoax crime referenced above is oddly reminiscent, in the reaction by politicians and media, of Mark's recent Tale for Our Time.

