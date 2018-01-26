The Jet Set

Happy Australia Day to all our readers, listeners and viewers Down Under. Mark has some holiday observances here.
On Thursday evening he joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the world's jet set flying in to Davos to tell the rest of us how to live. Click below to watch:
~If you prefer Mark in non-visual form, he'll be back later with some Aussie audio entertainment.
I find the entire spectre (no pun intended) of hyper-wealthy, hyper-connected and hyper-celebrified elites swanning around to places like Davos for no other purpose than to congratulate themselves on their hyper-sensitivity to be hyper-disgusting. Are these "world leaders" really so shielded from reality and from the concerns of the 99% (remember that term?) that they cannot see how smug, self-satisfied and insular they appear? Must be. (Actually if they were the Board of Directors of Spectre I would have more respect for them.)
This should be where genuine revolutions start. They start with an effete nobility ("terribly nice people") pretending to be serious about society's ills and then focusing on their own pet projects. Environmentalism has always been the favorite cause of the rich because they can buy their way out of the consequences of their decisions.Marie Antoinette apocryphally told the poor, "let them eat cake." I can afford a burger but the buttheads at Davos would take that perfect food away for the sheer nasty pleasure of feeling good about themselves.
I wish that Trump would demand that all such future meetings (and those of the G-4, the G-7, the G-20 or the G-XX countries) take place in nations that have serious economic problems so that a little of this wasted money could be pumped into the local economy. (It's always the rationale for the Olympics.) All of these self-congratulatory international clambakes should take place in Lagos, Nigeria - Gabarone, Botswana - Asmara, Eitrea - Ulan Bator, Mongolia - Kigali, Rwanda and other such places where there is a paucity of Ritz Hotels and four-star restaurants. Let them meet in air-conditioned Quonset huts and have meals delivered by the local eateries. It is absolutely loathsome to see this overstuffed bureaucrats and celebrities to barber on about poverty and hunger and then adjourn for a massage, a steam and a six-course gourmet meal.(Probably followed, in many cases, by a very expensive hooker.)
Final thought - Mark Zuckerberg is now a member of this august group. Can't he put together some sort of Skype or Facebook conferencing system where all of these participants can stay at home for their useless meetings and not not damage the environment with their chem trails?
