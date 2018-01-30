The Long Goodbye

Happy State of the Union Day to all our American readers, listeners and viewers. Steyn marks the anniversary of a very memorable SOTU here.

Then as now Hillary Clinton was all over the news defending serial predators. On Monday evening Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss Hillary's comic timing. Click below to watch:

If you prefer Mark in non-visual form, tomorrow, Wednesday, he'll check in with the great John Oakley at Toronto's AM640.