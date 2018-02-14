Rarefied Airwaves

Image

If food be the music of love..: Mark goes in search of Valentine cusine on The Mark Steyn Show

Happy Valentine's Day to the many SteynOnline romantics around the world. I'll be spending Valentine's at a candlelit corner table with John Oakley on Global News Radio 640 Toronto, live at 5pm Eastern. Hope you can join us.

If that doesn't quite do it for you romance-wise, I hope you'll check out the love poetry, amorous songs and sensuous cuisine on the Valentine edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

This past weekend I was in Colorado for the 2018 Leadership Program of the Rockies retreat, and while there checked in with a couple of the state's radio hosts. If you click up top, you can hear Ross Kaminsky on KHOW sizing me up. (Re that Aussie PM he referred to, more here.)

Along with The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway, Congressman Jason Lewis and others, I also checked in with JImmy Sengenberger on KNUS. I crop up about 30 minutes in, but do listen to Mollie and Jason first, because they're both on great form. Click below to listen:

If you disagree with any of the above and you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please feel free to have at it in the comments. But do stay on topic and respect your fellow commenters.

Speaking of the Steyn Club, we'll be launching our latest Tale for Our Time this Friday, and it's a corker. For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our Gift Membership, which makes a perfect Valentine present for the love of your life and is sure to seal the deal more effectively than roses or Hershey's kisses.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

