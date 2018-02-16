Shop-Girls, Dandies, and a Man on the Stair

Welcome to the twelfth in our series Tales for Our Time, and, as I say in my introduction, this one's a corker.

Our latest tale is The Thirty-Nine Steps, written by John Buchan and first published in Blackwood's Magazine in 1915. It is not just a good book, but an immensely influential one, on many writers of thrillers - or "shockers", as its author preferred to categorize his literary efforts. John Buchan wouldn't seem the most obvious candidate to write what is one of the very first man-on-the-run yarns: He was not a fellow who had to hightail it out of windows or railway carriages, but instead proceeded smoothly through life, from colonial service in South Africa to The Spectator to the role of valued confidant of the most powerful men in the Empire. He achieved his final eminence as Governor General of Canada, where he died in Montreal in 1940. I met his son some years ago, and I've always found Buchan an interesting figure, and for some reason this book, which I first read as a boy, started re-percolating in my mind after the complete pig's ear the Canadian state managed to make of last year's sesquicentennial.

So here we are in London in the spring of 1914, with an old Africa hand bored stiff by the glittering metropolis:

I had been three months in the Old Country, and was fed up with it. If anyone had told me a year ago that I would have been feeling like that I should have laughed at him; but there was the fact. The weather made me liverish, the talk of the ordinary Englishman made me sick. I couldn't get enough exercise, and the amusements of London seemed as flat as soda-water that has been standing in the sun. 'Richard Hannay,' I kept telling myself, 'you have got into the wrong ditch, my friend, and you had better climb out.' It made me bite my lips to think of the plans I had been building up those last years in Bulawayo. I had got my pileâ€”not one of the big ones, but good enough for me; and I had figured out all kinds of ways of enjoying myself. My father had brought me out from Scotland at the age of six, and I had never been home since; so England was a sort of Arabian Nights to me, and I counted on stopping there for the rest of my days. But from the first I was disappointed with it. In about a week I was tired of seeing sights, and in less than a month I had had enough of restaurants and theatres and race-meetings... Here was I, thirty-seven years old, sound in wind and limb, with enough money to have a good time, yawning my head off all day. I had just about settled to clear out and get back to the veld, for I was the best bored man in the United Kingdom.

