Decadence and Neo-Apartheid

On Thursday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss a couple of curious stories from overseas - the decision to prosecute Marine Le Pen for Tweeting Isis videos, and disturbing moves in South Africa to seize white property without compensation. Click below to watch:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to disagree in the comments. But do please stay on topic, and be respectful to your fellow commenters.

If you're one of that small but fearless band who enjoys Steyn in vision, please join him for another video edition of Mark's Mailbox right here on Friday. Mark's Mailbox and much of our other content is made with the support of members of the aforementioned Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership, which includes your choice of a book or CD personally autographed by Mark to your loved one.