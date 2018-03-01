Image

Mark Steyn

Decadence and Neo-Apartheid

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8502/decadence-and-neo-apartheid

Send WhatsApp
Print

On Thursday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss a couple of curious stories from overseas - the decision to prosecute Marine Le Pen for Tweeting Isis videos, and disturbing moves in South Africa to seize white property without compensation. Click below to watch:

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to disagree in the comments. But do please stay on topic, and be respectful to your fellow commenters.

If you're one of that small but fearless band who enjoys Steyn in vision, please join him for another video edition of Mark's Mailbox right here on Friday. Mark's Mailbox and much of our other content is made with the support of members of the aforementioned Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership, which includes your choice of a book or CD personally autographed by Mark to your loved one.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. A Total Failure of the State
  2. Everything Must Go! Massive Nationwide Clearance
  3. The Bollywood Princess
  4. We Are the Champions
  5. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image