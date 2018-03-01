Decadence and Neo-Apartheid

On Thursday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss a couple of curious stories from overseas - the decision to prosecute Marine Le Pen for Tweeting Isis videos, and disturbing moves in South Africa to seize white property without compensation. Click below to watch:
If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to disagree in the comments. But do please stay on topic, and be respectful to your fellow commenters.
If you're one of that small but fearless band who enjoys Steyn in vision, please join him for another video edition of Mark's Mailbox right here on Friday. Mark's Mailbox and much of our other content is made with the support of members of the aforementioned Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership, which includes your choice of a book or CD personally autographed by Mark to your loved one.
When the left demonizes religion and patriotism as well as successful marriage and raising children to full adulthood, people look for other ways to signal virtue to themselves and the world. It is human nature for most people to want to feel good about themselves.
I hear people almost daily saying that "religion ruins everything". I tell them that whether they believe in what they call "sky fairies" or not, they should read history and learn how much influence religion, in particular Catholicism and to some extent other Christian and Jewish religions, have had on history for the betterment of the society we have today. Usually I get no response, especially if it is in an online comment section. Of course some rubes will bring up the Crusades, which I remind (or inform in most cases) them was a war against Muslim aggression and may soon be repeated in Europe.