Mark Steyn

Montage of Mondays

by Mark Steyn
Fox & Friends

Please join me tonight, Monday, for a full hour of guest-host-level semi-professionalism as I sit in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

This morning I started the day on my favorite morning show "Fox & Friends", live on the curvy couch with Steve, Ainsley and Brian. First up was Five Star and the rest of the right's impressive showing in the Italian elections, followed by some post-Oscar banter. Click below to watch:

Speaking of telly, as I mentioned yesterday, a year ago CRTV fired me, and then sued me for breach of contract for a gazillion dollars.

So how'd that all shake out?

Well, several eagle-eyed observers, including The Weekly Standard's Kelly Jane Torrance, have noticed an intriguing court date listed on the calendar for April 12th and are wondering what the deal is. Well, the court docket is a public record, and speaks for itself:

Court: New York Supreme Court
Index Number: 0650887/2018
Case Name: STEYN, MARK vs. CRTV, LLC

Relief Sought: Confirm Award

If you're an American lawyer, you'll know exactly what that means.

If you're not a lawyer, all will be clear on April 12th. For me this has been a very long year, on the receiving end of a campaign of disinformation. Rather than respond in kind, I am happy to leave it to the Court, whose ruling is final and definitive.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with me and my "Fox & Friends" chums, then have at it in our comments section.

See you on the telly at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific.



