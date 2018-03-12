Degrees of Unpresidentiality

Today, Monday, I started the week sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. This listener enjoyed it:

Thanks for taking the trouble to write, Daryll! You can find a few moments from the show here, including my view that Trump's "unpresidential" manner was as nothing compared to the unpresidential actions taken by Obama in the last months of his administration. You can also hear my interviews with Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan. Congressman Jordan breaks down the corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, and Majority Whip Scalise talks very movingly about what happened to him at that baseball game last year, the contrast in behavior between the police on that field and the Broward County officers, and why he is still a big believer in the Second Amendment.

~If you like me in non-visual formats, I'll be back on the radio north of the border with the great John Oakley, live at 5pm Eastern on Toronto's AM640. If you're one of that brave band who can stand me in vision, I'll be keeping my Monday date with Tucker Carlson, coast to coast across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Calypso Louie Farrakhan and culminating with a non-calypso Song of the Week: "Ghost Riders in the Sky." In between came a centenary celebration of Mickey Spillane, author ...and actor. If you were too busy with weekend leisure diversions, we hope you'll start your week by checking out one or more of the above. See you on the telly in a couple of hours.