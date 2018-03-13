Image

Running Towards Gunfire
Steyn talks to Steve Scalise

The Rush Limbaugh Show

https://www.steynonline.com/8519/running-towards-gunfire

On Monday, guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show, Mark interviewed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Congressman Scalise previewed the forthcoming midterm elections, but he also spoke movingly about last year's attempted slaughter of the Republican baseball team, and contrasted the behavior of the police on that occasion with that of the Broward County deputies at the Parkland school shooting. He also talked with Mark about his robust support for the Second Amendment and about being visited in hospital by the President and First Lady (see right).

Steyn will be back on air on Thursday, with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

