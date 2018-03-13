On Monday, guest-hosting for Rush on America's Number One radio show, Mark interviewed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Congressman Scalise previewed the forthcoming midterm elections, but he also spoke movingly about last year's attempted slaughter of the Republican baseball team, and contrasted the behavior of the police on that occasion with that of the Broward County deputies at the Parkland school shooting. He also talked with Mark about his robust support for the Second Amendment and about being visited in hospital by the President and First Lady (see right). Click below to listen: Steyn will be back on air on Thursday, with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Much of our content at SteynOnline is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. For more information on the Club, please see here - and don't forget our limited-time Steyn Club Gift Membership. Also, for members and non-members alike, do please check out our Steynamite special offers.

