The Geopolitical Baggage Carousel

This week I made a rare Tuesday appearance with the great John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640. We discussed Doug Ford's victory in the Ontario Tory leadership race, and whether it's part of the same phenomenon as Trump, Brexit and last week's Italian election. We also addressed Hillary's remarks to high-caste Indians about the Deplorables, which she seems to regard as the lowest caste on the planet (see P Gao's comment here). Click below to listen:

