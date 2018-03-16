Image

Mark Steyn

Snakes on a St Patrick's Day Plane

by Mark Steyn
Fox & Friends

Please join me tonight, Friday, for a full hour of guest-host-level semi-professionalism as I sit in for Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun at midnight Eastern. Lots of breaking news today, so I hope you'll dial us up if you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus.

Today I greeted the dawn on my favorite morning show "Fox & Friends", live on the curvy couch with Steve, Ainsley and Pete. Waterboarding, millennials 'n' overhead bins were all on the agenda - although not waterboarding millennials in overhead bins, which is said to be the incoming CIA director's new policy. Click below to watch:

If "Fox & Friends" and Tucker aren't enough, there's another hour of me on telly, in conversation with Canadian free-speech heroine Lindsay Shepherd, on the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show. I'm pleased to say it's ramping up a lot of views and comments.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club: you can join for the full year or sign up for an experimental three months. For more info, please see here - and, if you know of a wee lad or lassie of a Steynian bent, there's always the perfect birthday present - a Steyn Club Gift Membership.

See you on the telly at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun for West Coast types at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific.

