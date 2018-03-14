Expression, Identity, and the Corruption of the Academy

We're proud to present a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. These programs, along with SteynPosts, Tales for Our Time, On the Town and much else at SteynOnline, are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club from every corner of the earth, for which we are extremely grateful.

In this episode, Steyn talks to Lindsay Shepherd, a young Teaching Assistant at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada who became a cause cÃ©lÃ¨bre across the Internet at the end of 2017, when three members of the faculty attempted to destroy her life for having the temerity to show a short Jordan Peterson public television clip to her students. Miss Shepherd pushed back, with great success, and has since become a popular speaker across North America on issues of freedom of expression.

Here Mark and Lindsay talk about the conflicts between free speech and identity politics, with some unexpected diversions along the way. This topic is always relevant, especially given the disgraceful behavior of the UK immigration authorities in recent days in banning speakers after questioning them on whether or not they were "Christian". So we think you'll find this show worth your time. Click below to watch:

If you're interested in the details of Lindsay's inquisition by those disgraceful Ontario professors, you can see Mark's SteynPost on the subject here: "Problematic Positionality."

Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you prefer the show in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio & Transcripts department. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

As we said above, The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. We appreciate that membership is not for everyone, but it does help assure that shows like this remain out there for everyone, winging their way around the world and perhaps changing a few minds. And we're proud to say that, thanks to the Steyn Club, this website now provides more free content than at any time in our fifteen-year history.

What is The Mark Steyn Club? Well, it's a discussion group of lively people on the great questions of our time. It's also an audio Book of the Month Club, and a video poetry circle, and a live music club. We don't (yet) have a clubhouse, but we do have other benefits. And, if you've got some kith or kin who might like the sound of all that and more, we do have a special limited-time Steyn Club Gift Membership. More details here.

Another advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything Lindsay or Mark said on the show, then feel free to comment away below. (Any control-freak thought-police cult-Marx profs among the membership are welcome to weigh in, too.)