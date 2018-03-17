Pension Deathwatch

On Friday night I sat in for Tucker Carlson for a full hour live across America. You can find the full show over at Fox News, but here are a few moments.

Much of the evening's news watch was preoccupied with whether, in the final hours counting down to his official retirement on Sunday, deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe would be fired and lose his government pension. The pension was marched to the gallows and hanged about an hour after I left the air, but in its last minutes, as it waited for the call from the Governor that never came, I talked to Jonathan Turley about the kid gloves with which Mr McCabe is being treated. Click below to watch:

Afterwards I spoke to Victor Davis Hanson and Indiana congressman Todd Rokita about the enduring influence of Louis Farrakhan with today's Democrats:

Later Douglas Murray joined me to address the ongoing strains of Mutti Merkel's "refugee" policy on Germany's social fabric - and an ISIS trainee fast-tracked into Britain to blow up the London Tube:

As I said, you can see the whole show here.

If you're partial to me on camera, there's another hour of me for your viewing pleasure, in conversation with Canadian free-speech heroine Lindsay Shepherd, on the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show. I'm happy to say it's getting a lot of views and comments. On the other hand, if you prefer me in audio, I'll be back this Tuesday taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet in another of our Clubland Q&As.

