The Undocumented and the Over-Documented

Mark made a rare Tuesday appearance with Tucker Carlson to discuss some of the broader questions raised by recent attacks in Texas, Florida and Nevada. Click below to watch:

Thank you for all the many interesting questions to today's Clubland Q&A. If you missed the live broadcast round the planet, we'll be airing the action replay tomorrow, Wednesday.

~Listeners and viewers and readers have asked us to reprise the details of Mark's upcoming event in Bernie Sanders' socialist utopia of Vermont. It's the 25th anniversary gala of the Ethan Allen Institute, which takes place in South Burlington on Thursday April 26th. The Green Mountain State is not exactly natural Steyn territory these days, but, if you're in the surrounding jurisdictions of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, upstate New York or Quebec, it's a short drive and Mark will be thrilled to see you. You can find more details here - and you can get 15 per cent off the ticket price if you enter the promo code EAIMARK.

~Much of our content at SteynOnline is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. If you've got some kith or kin who might like to join us, we do have a special limited-time Steyn Club Gift Membership. You can find more details about the Club here.