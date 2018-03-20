Live Around the Planet: Tuesday March 20th

Today, Tuesday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the planet at 4pm Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings - we've sprung into summer time in New Hampshire, but our European listeners are still on the winter clock.

This week I'd like to talk identity politics in its broadest sense - not just the descent into ever more micro micro-aggressions on North American campuses but the macro-aggressions of Telford and Rotherham, and whether Trump and Brexit and AfD and Viktor OrbÃ¡n and other manifestations of "populism" are a nascent identity all of their own. We'll also explore Lindsay Shepherd's observation on The Mark Steyn Show that identity politics is merely "formalized ad hominem".

All that should keep us going for an hour or so, but, if you do have any questions on our classic fiction serializations or music specials, maybe we'll address a few cultural topics in the final fifteen minutes or so.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to the Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 5pm in the Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm Greenwich Mean Time, 9pm in Western Europe, 10pm in the Middle East, 11pm at Putin's victory party in the Kremlin, 1.30am in Delhi for all you Newfoundlanders who move to India for the half-hour time-zones, and an early Wednesday breakfast in Oz, 9am in New Zealand and a little later in the rest of the Pacific.

But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us.