Looting the Future

Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday afternoon Mark checked in with John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640. In light of Ontario's new "free" government daycare plan, they discussed the western world's cradle-to-grave welfare programs, where they're headed, and how they corrode the character of a people. But they also found time for some cheap Justin Trudeau cracks, and contrasted his falling numbers with Trump's rising ones. Click below to listen:

If you're one of the small but brave band who prefer Steyn in vision, he'll be back on TV tomorrow, Thursday, south of the border with Tucker Carlson, and later in the week answering more questions from members of The Mark Steyn Club.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership. We are grateful to the support of all our friends around the world, and look forward to welcoming many more in the years ahead.

