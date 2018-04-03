Live Around the Planet: Tuesday April 3rd

I know Easter Monday is a big holiday in many parts of Europe and the Commonwealth, so, if you're just heading back to work, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with our Good Friday movie pick and wrapping up with me and Tucker Carlson on the remorseless progress of the Honduran caravan and the obliteration of William McKinley. In between came a video edition of Mark's Mailbox, an audio special on the only Easter standard in the American songbook, a musical celebration of the centenary of the Royal Air Force, and some thoughts on a London crime landmark, cultural disinheritance and FBI bungling. If you were busy with Easter or Passover observances these last few days, we hope you'll check out one or two or even all of the above.

We had a lot of correspondence about RAF-associated music. You can find out much more about Fred Godfrey, author of "Bless 'Em All", at a website run by his grandson.

Today, Tuesday, we'll be attempting another Clubland Q&A session, live around the world at 4pm Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings. I'd like to explore some of the above topics in more details - the feeble passivity in face of obvious provocations like the Honduran "refugee" scam, the advance of historical vandalism from the Confederacy to actual American presidents, the pitiful state of free speech in an England no longer worthy of those Battle of Britain pilots, and the descent into a know-nothing culture that has broken the compact between past, present and future - which is essential to any truly civilized society.

All that should keep us going for an hour or so, but, if you do have any questions on our classic fiction serializations or music specials, maybe we'll address a few artier topics in the final fifteen minutes or so. We have a new audio adventure starting this Friday, and it's a corker. But if you have any suggestions for future tales do let me know.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to the Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

As soon as we go live, members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream.

Clubland Q&A and much of our other content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline - and in fact this site offers more free content than ever before in our 15-year history: more columns, more essays, more audio, more video.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 5pm in the Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in the British Isles, 10pm in Western Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, midnight in the Kremlin, 1.30am in Delhi for all you Newfoundlanders who move to India for the half-hour time-zones, an early Wednesday breakfast in Oz, and a slightly more convivial 9am in New Zealand.

To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player. And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.