MeToo Was Her Too

Mark did double-duty on Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up was a new move in the Democrats' war on guns - using corporations and credit cards to do an end run round the Second Amendment. Click below to watch:

Next up it was the return of the Macedonian content farmers as Hillary Clinton claimed credit for the #MeToo movement:

If, after that double dose, you're thinking you'd prefer Steyn in a non-visual format, he'll be here in audio only tomorrow evening, Friday, to launch the latest of our nightly radio serials in Tales for Our Time. We think you'll enjoy this one, so don't miss it!

Tales for Our Time is one of our bonus features for Mark Steyn Club members. If you like the thought of our audio adventures, there's still time to sign up and enjoy not only tomorrow's brand new yarn but Mark's entire catalogue of classic fiction by Kipling, Conrad, Conan Doyle, H G Wells and many more. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you've a pal of literary bent who'd be tickled by our nightly serials, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.