Image

Mark Steyn

#MeToo Was Her Too

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8561/metoo-was-her-too

Send WhatsApp
Print

Mark did double-duty on Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up was a new move in the Democrats' war on guns - using corporations and credit cards to do an end run round the Second Amendment. Click below to watch:

Next up it was the return of the Macedonian content farmers as Hillary Clinton claimed credit for the #MeToo movement:

If, after that double dose, you're thinking you'd prefer Steyn in a non-visual format, he'll be here in audio only tomorrow evening, Friday, to launch the latest of our nightly radio serials in Tales for Our Time. We think you'll enjoy this one, so don't miss it!

Tales for Our Time is one of our bonus features for Mark Steyn Club members. If you like the thought of our audio adventures, there's still time to sign up and enjoy not only tomorrow's brand new yarn but Mark's entire catalogue of classic fiction by Kipling, Conrad, Conan Doyle, H G Wells and many more. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you've a pal of literary bent who'd be tickled by our nightly serials, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

© 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Diversity unto Death - Literally
  2. The Grand Convergence
  3. Open Borders for Thee, Orange Alert for Me
  4. Of Necklaces and Caravans
  5. The Dog Days of Free Speech

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image