MeToo Was Her Too

Mark did double-duty on Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First up was a new move in the Democrats' war on guns - using corporations and credit cards to do an end run round the Second Amendment. Click below to watch:
Next up it was the return of the Macedonian content farmers as Hillary Clinton claimed credit for the #MeToo movement:
Well one of history's great head honchos of Big Media, Joseph Goebbels, said - "Tell a lie once and it remains a lie. Tell a lie a thousand times and it becomes the truth." Hillary is either a freaking liar, demented or has forgotten everything produced by the Clinton Camp from 1993 through 1999 involving "women as victims of male ptedators." It's no longer funny but is now bordering on the o scene
As to Deerfield, this is (hopefully) a non-starter. Any first year law student knows that the Constitution expressly forbids ex poste facto criminalization. If you legally buy a legal thing on March 1st then you can't retroactively make its possession illegal on March 5th. This is cheap political grandstanding by small bore politicians eager to curry favor with the liberal mob. Let's face it - The Left is working themselves up to demanding a "temporary" suspension of the 4th Amendment to authorize law enforcement to enter dwellings and other buildings without warrant or cause in order to seize "dangerous weapons." It will be "assault rifles" today and all other firearms tomorrow. And no tin hat is required to see that.