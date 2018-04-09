Done with Him by Mark Steyn

April 9, 2018 https://www.steynonline.com/8567/done-with-him From Penny Illustrated, scenes from the 1887 stage adaptation of Jekyll and Hyde, which introduced a love interest in the person of Carew's daughter Agnes. Programming note: In an hour or so I'll be looking in on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Hope you'll tune in. Meanwhile, for those who prefer me in non-visual form, here we go with Part Four of our brand new Tale for Our Time - my serialization of Robert Louis Stevenson's allegorical classic The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. In tonight's episode, Mr Utterson the lawyer goes to Jekyll's house to confront the doctor about the monstrous crime that Hyde has committed: A fire burned in the grate; a lamp was set lighted on the chimney shelf, for even in the houses the fog began to lie thickly; and there, close up to the warmth, sat Dr. Jekyll, looking deadly sick. He did not rise to meet his visitor, but held out a cold hand and bade him welcome in a changed voice. "And now," said Mr. Utterson, as soon as Poole had left them, "you have heard the news?" The doctor shuddered. "They were crying it in the square," he said. "I heard them in my dining-room." "One word," said the lawyer. "Carew was my client, but so are you, and I want to know what I am doing. You have not been mad enough to hide this fellow?" "Utterson, I swear to God," cried the doctor, "I swear to God I will never set eyes on him again. I bind my honour to you that I am done with him in this world. It is all at an end. And indeed he does not want my help; you do not know him as I do; he is safe, he is quite safe; mark my words, he will never more be heard of." Ah, but he will. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Four of our tale simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here. Apropos Jekkyll/Jeekyll, first day Founding Member Jean-Paul Jean writes: I was amused when you slipped in a commentary and used the wrong pronunciation of Jekyll. Further, I am intrigued by your use of the French pronunciation of Louis. On the first point, Jean-Paul, I'm just seeing if you're paying attention. Re the second, there are plenty of British subjects who pronounce it "Louee" - the late Lord Mountbatten, for one, and the poet Louis MacNeice, and Dennis Price's character in Kind Hearts and Coronets. So I made a choice, and figured if he'd pronounced the "s" he'd have been Lewis Carroll. But each to his own. (I assume Jean-Paul is pronounced "Gene-Paul"?) If you've a friend who might be partial to our classic fiction outings, we've introduced a special Mark Steyn Club Gift Membership. You'll find more details here. See you on TV in an hour, and for Part Five of The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde tomorrow. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

