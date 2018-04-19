Comey Daniels with a Butterscotch Pepperoni Macchiato

On Wednesday night I sat in for Tucker Carlson live across America. I'll be back tonight, Thursday, for another full hour of semi-professionally guest-hosted news and debate at 8pm Eastern. You can find the entire Wednesday show over at Fox News, but here are a few moments.

The show began with two stories on immigration - from America and Sweden. First, from Massachusetts, a new news trend: a catch-and-release policy on illegal immigrant Uber drivers who rape passengers. I discussed the issue with Raul Reyes:

"Why was Uber even employing this undocumented person?" immigration attorney Raul Reyes asked. Steyn blamed Amfo's successful escape on "the culture in Massachusetts of a sanctuary state."

The second story concerned Sweden and the still unmentionable subject of immigrant crime. Katie Hopkins, who's spent time in some of the grimmer no-go zones, joined me. Click below to watch:

Afterwards I spoke to Ed Henry about criminal peril looming for various Department of Justice officials, and to Brian Kilmeade about the converging James Comey and Stormy Daniels publicity tours:

Later Robert Patillo joined me to address a family feud between competing factions of allegedly racist liberals:

To round things out, what else but goat yoga? You can see that on the full show here.

If you're partial to me on camera, there's another hour of it for your viewing pleasure tonight, Thursday, at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. And, if you haven't yet done so, do check out my latest SteynPost on the British state's war on cutlery.

