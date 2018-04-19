When G-Men Go Bad...

A busy day for Mark, on the television and in the courthouse

Thursday was a big day for Mark - in court and on TV. His legal issues didn't attract quite as many headlines as Comey's, McCabe's et, but you can get the gist of Judge Bransten's decision from this headline:

Conservative Pundit Wins $4M From Network That Fired Him

CRTV has not actually paid him a penny of that, but speaking to reporters Mark was minded to underline the point:

'CRTV picked a fight with me - and they lost, comprehensively, as comprehensively as they could,' he said. 'I think they should honor what two judges have now found.'

We will see. You can read Steyn's summary of the case and the judge's order here. More from the New York Daily News here. There are a few remaining defenders of CRTV's appalling conduct, but from hereon in they're arguing not with Mark but with the courts, whose decision speaks for itself.

Legal matters also dominated Thursday night's television, when Mark sat in for Tucker Carlson for a full hour on Fox News live across America, in the course of which the James Comey memos were released. First up for discussion was the news that President Trump is not a "target" in the Cohen investigation, but that the fired Deputy Director of the FBI may be facing criminal prosecution. Click below to watch:

Next on the rundown was the left's war on free speech. As Professor Josh Blackman discovered, you can no longer have free speech on whether or not we should have free speech:

Despite shutting down their opponents, the left still isn't guaranteed of permanent victory - so they're bring in a new rainbow coalition of felons, illegal immigrants and children. Tammy Bruce and Jason Nichols joined Mark to discuss:

Because of the breaking news, we never got to Tucker's weekly quiz show, "Final Exam". But we may retrieve that before the end of the week...

Tomorrow morning, Friday, Steyn will be back on one of his favorite telly shows, "Varney & Company" on Fox Business, live at 11am Eastern/8am Pacific. We hope you'll tune in.

It was a hectic but rewarding day for Mark. There are many interesting comments from Mark Steyn Club members responding to Mark's announcement of his victory. We thank you for all of them, and we shall see whether CRTV do the right thing.