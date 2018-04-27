Image

Mark Steyn

Kanye Hear the People Sing

Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Thursday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark joined Tucker to discuss Kanye West's enthusiasm for Trump, the Republican delirium at finally being noticed by a celebrity who's had a hit in the last half-century, and the Democrats' horror at the impending GOP-pop culture alliance. Click below to watch:

If you're one of that small, brave band who enjoys Steyn on camera, he'll be back this weekend with Judge Jeanine and with a new video bonus for Mark Steyn Club members around the world. As we approach the Club's first anniversary, you can find more details about it here - and, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan and you're not ready to give them a Kanye box set, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

On Thursday Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

