Post-Boy Scouts and Forever First Ladies by Mark Steyn

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Tucker Carlson Tonight

May 2, 2018

In a rare Wednesday appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", I joined Tucker to discuss the Boy Scouts' decision to drop the "Boy" bit, the resilience of Nancy Pelosi, and Michelle Obama's descent into soft rock. Click below to watch:

If you like the sound of that Eighties soft rock ballad, we might have a little bit more for you in that vein as part of the first anniversary observances of The Mark Steyn Club.

