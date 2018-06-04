As I Was Saying...

To start a new week at SteynOnline, I thought it might be interesting to see how this old interview from C-SPAN stands up after twelve years. Not in the sense that the boyish charmer below has been ground into a ravaged husk by a decade of vexatious litigation, but in the sense that the topics addressed that day in 2006 are still with us, and it was, as they say, a forward-looking discussion. Click to watch:

~A fortnight ago in this space, I mentioned Phelim McAleer and Jonathan Leaf's new play about Chevron, Ecuador and the all-time biggest eco-scam, The $18 Billion Prize. The thespian community blather incessantly about being "transgressive" and "challenging", but whenever somebody comes along and does anything actually "transgressive" and "challenging" of the cozy groupthink all the brave theatricals get the vapors and pass out in shock. As usual, Phelim has had to cope with the bizarre logic of actors walking out of the production because they're not in 100 per cent agreement with everything their "character" says.

As if that's not wacky enough, critics who actually saw the play are having their reviews spiked by editors who didn't, but who feel the need to enforce the party line. Barry Horwitz, editor of Theatrius, claims to have been on the front lines during Berkeley's "Free Speech" movement in the Sixties. But that was then and now is now, and Mr Horwitz is disinclined to extend free speech to a drama critic writing honestly about what he's seen. The reviewer in question, Daniel J Kennard, explains his side of the story here, and gives us the concluding paragraph of his unpublished notice:

This is not a play that is against the environmental movement, nor contra progressive values. This is a play that reminds us that integrity matters, an important and timely reminder in the age of #RESIST.

"Integrity matters": That's something I find myself thinking about a lot these days.

