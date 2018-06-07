Trailer Trash Sexbots

Thursday was a busy day for me. First I had the great honor of sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from the program here, which focused mainly on two topics - the leaks from the Inspector-General's eternally looming report on various FBI shenanigans surrounding the 2016 election, and Donald Trump's threat to Justin Trudeau to re-launch the War of 1812.

After Rush, I kept my Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight", talking about liberal commentators' outrage at Rudy Giuliani's refusal to be impressed by Stormy Daniels' curriculum vitae. Click below to watch:

Re that new damehood, I quoted directly from the official citation - "for services to the rights of sex workers", surely a first for any chivalric order.

~The photo at top right is from a few days ago, when Tucker chanced to be in town and swung by our modest little studio here in the North Country. We moved out all the cat albums and Red Ensigns and maple-leaf mugs and moved in Tucker's set, and he did his show live from here for the full hour, so expertly that no one suspected he wasn't in New York or Los Angeles or some other glittering metropolis. I thank all our excellent Vermont and New Hampshire staff for helping pull that off - and Tucker, of course, was on grand form.

~I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone today for three hours of Open Line Friday, starting at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up on either the iHeart Radio app or one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain. I suggested yesterday that you might care to listen courtesy of our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, and Mark Steyn Club member Sol Cranfill took me up on the advice:

I wouldn't have guessed I'd be driving through England (starting near a town I saw on the map called Steyning) listening to Mark Steyning in for Rush, but I was able to using the WNTK link. It sounded like local radio, with commercials mentioning "New London" and weather reports that match London (highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s; slight chance of showers; a bit of fog possible). I look forward to tomorrow evening's show on my way to Wales.

Nothing better than driving through Wales listening to The Rush Limbaugh Show, Sol. It's either that or Radio Cymru. You can tune in to the WNTK livestream right here.

~I was very gratified by all those first-month Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club who've decided to sign up for another year. On the other hand, I was also delighted by the uptick in new members in recent days. So, if you were waiting a year to see if we were in it for the long haul, you can find more details about the Club here - and about our inaugural Club Cruise with me and my special guests here. Or, if you're looking for a present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our limited-time Gift Membership.

See you on the radio in a couple of hours for Open Line Friday - and give me a call.