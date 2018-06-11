Image

Mark Steyn

Rocket Man in Singapore

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8699/rocket-man-in-singapore

On Monday Steyn joined Tucker Carlson live across America. He was there to discuss G7 fallout, but the Trump and Kim limousines started moving early so the topic was switched to the impending and most unusual summit in Singapore. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back on air for some post-summit analysis with John Oakley this Wednesday on 640 Global News Radio Toronto.

Two days later, on Friday night, he'll be live on stage in Toronto to accept the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms' very first George Jonas Freedom Award.

