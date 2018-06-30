Image

Mark Steyn

Freedom and Soviet Operettas
Mark Steyn receives George Jonas Freedom Award

Earlier this month, Mark was given the very first George Jonas Freedom Award at a gala hosted by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms in Toronto, honouring Mark's old National Post colleague, the late columnist, author and one-time Soviet operetta playwright, George Jonas. The award was presented by George's widow, Maya Jonas, and Conrad Black.

In his acceptance speech, Mark spoke those of George's works that he saw as the most prescient. Have a watch below:

