Cloudy with a Chance of Jewish Conspiracies

It looks like Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's "never let a serious crisis go to waste" quip has been hijacked by the Iranian mullahs.

Iran is going through a bit of a dry spell, which one of the country's generals says is a result of "cloud theft" by Israel.

It's like that old Persian proverb, let no good drought go by without blaming the Jews for it.

"The changing climate in Iran is suspect," said Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali. "Israel and another country in the region have joint teams which work to ensure clouds entering Iranian skies are unable to release rain. On top of that, we are facing the issue of cloud and snow theft."

These claims aren't exclusive to Iran, though. It was only a few months ago that DC councilman Trayon White complained the Jews were controlling the weather.

Here's a look back at Mark's take on that story with Tucker Carlson in March:

