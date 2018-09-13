High School Confidential

Thursday was a hurricane of a news day ending with the late-breaking disclosure that Senator Dianne Feinstein had referred to the FBI a letter she'd received about something Judge Kavanaugh may or may not have done at high school in the late Seventies/early Eighties. Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss. Click below to watch:
Later in the show Steyn returned to review Tucker's face-to-face encounter with creepy porn lawyer and putative presidential candidate Michael Avenatti:
He called it "particularly absurd" that Avenatti has apparently become "far more famous" than his client... "Normally in sex scandals, the person having the sex becomes famous... In contemporary America, the lawyer representing the person having the sex is more famous." '
Carlson and Steyn lamented the fact that while Avenatti was wearing an expensive suit and getting primetime TV time, Daniels was stripping at a club on the Midlothian Turnpike on the outskirts of Richmond, Va.
You can watch the full segment below:
If you prefer Mark in less visual formats, then on Friday evening he'll be launching the latest in The Mark Steyn Club's monthly series of cracking audio adventures Tales for Our Time - and, as Mark says, this one's a corker. Don't miss it!
If you've yet to join the Steyn Club, well, as we always say, membership's not for everyone. But, if you like the sound of our nightly ripping yarns and other features, we're always delighted to welcome new members. So, if you were waiting a year or so to see if we were in it for the long haul, you can find more details about the Club here - and about our imminent inaugural Steyn cruise with Mark and his special guests here. We'll be sailing from Montreal to Boston at the height of fall foliage season and doing all our regular features along the way, but live and on water. Oh, and if you're looking for the perfect present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our special Gift Membership.
The moral and ethical corruption of the Dems is actually exceeded by the de-balled, spineless, cowardice.of the Republicans, which is simply collegiate swamp dwelling.
Here you have a woman who had a Chinese spy as her office manager and driver for 16 years, US assets were executed in China as a result, andt not 1 Republican has called for a special investigation into that, and insisted that she be kicked off every committee, as it's offensive for such a woman to sit in judgement of anyone, let alone a fine human being like Kavanaugh.
The destruction of democracy in the USA is almost inevitable when one party actively pursues it, and the other actively refuses to oppose it.