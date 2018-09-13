High School Confidential

Thursday was a hurricane of a news day ending with the late-breaking disclosure that Senator Dianne Feinstein had referred to the FBI a letter she'd received about something Judge Kavanaugh may or may not have done at high school in the late Seventies/early Eighties. Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss. Click below to watch:

Later in the show Steyn returned to review Tucker's face-to-face encounter with creepy porn lawyer and putative presidential candidate Michael Avenatti:

He called it "particularly absurd" that Avenatti has apparently become "far more famous" than his client... "Normally in sex scandals, the person having the sex becomes famous... In contemporary America, the lawyer representing the person having the sex is more famous." ' Carlson and Steyn lamented the fact that while Avenatti was wearing an expensive suit and getting primetime TV time, Daniels was stripping at a club on the Midlothian Turnpike on the outskirts of Richmond, Va.

You can watch the full segment below:

