Investigate Me Now

Programming note: Today I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Open Line Friday on America's Number One radio show. The fun starts at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

I'm not sure what's on the rundown for today's show, but I believe 10am Eastern is the deadline for Professor Ford to give a final yea or nay on whether she'll be testifying on Monday. The Kavanaugh slur was also the topic when I joined Tucker Carlson on Thursday - in particular Senator Gillibrand's contention that by refusing to demand an FBI investigation into himself Brett Kavanaugh has confirmed his guilt. You can see my segment with Tucker here - or watch the whole show here.

A recent YouTube commenter asks the following:

Will we ever see a sit-down with Tucker on The Mark Steyn Show? Would love to hear what you guys could chat about without the time restrictions of a brief talking head segment.ï»¿

Well, if you've ever wanted to see an extended Steyn/Carlson encounter, stay tuned for news of a special event coming up next week.

If you prefer me in less visual formats, then I'll be back after Rush this Friday evening with the latest in The Mark Steyn Club's current audio adventure - John Buchan's Greenmantle. On the other hand, If you're one of that small, brave band that enjoys me on camera, I'll be here this Saturday to answer members' questions in a brand new video edition of Mark's Mailbox.

As for that inaugural Steyn cruise, we'll be spending the first week of October sailing from Montreal to Boston at the height of the eastern seaboard's fall foliage season. Guests include former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann and Mrs Thatcher's former speechwriter John O'Sullivan.

See you on the radio at noon Eastern - and do give me a call.