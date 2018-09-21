Deep and Deeper

Today I had the great honor of guest-hosting Open Line Friday for Rush on America's Number One radio show. If you missed the live broadcast, you can find a few moments from the show here.

The Kavanaugh confirmation circus dominated the show, but two-thirds of the way in the news broke that Rod Rosenstein, the Deputy Attorney General, had proposed wearing a wire to record his meetings with Trump, and had explored using the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Rosenstein issued a weak non-denial denial. But don't worry, everybody knows "the Deep State" is just a paranoid fantasy... We'll have more on this disturbing story as it develops.

While we're at it, here I am with Tucker Carlson on the Kavanaugh business from last night, Thursday:

If you're one of that small, brave band that enjoys me on camera, I'll be here tomorrow morning, Saturday, to answer members' questions in a brand new video edition of Mark's Mailbox. Hope you'll tune in - and join me next week for a special extended encounter with Tucker Carlson.

As I mentioned on air, the inaugural Mark Steyn Club Cruise is now sold out. We scrabbled around to accommodate a few last-minute bookings; we moved Michele Bachmann to a windowless upper bunk in the hold, which freed up her stateroom... But we can't take any more, I'm afraid. So I look forward to seeing some of you when we depart Montreal in a week's time - and, for those who couldn't make it, we hope to see you on our second Mark Steyn Club Cruise.

