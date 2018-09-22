Drawn and Quartered

Image

As a follow-up to last week's Clubland Q&A, Mark answers more questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on cartoon racism, welfare Balkanization, Saudi machinations, feline sequels and other lively topics. Click below to watch:

Mark's Mailbox is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please click here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of SteynPosts and video Mailboxes, starting with the very first edition, are now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

If you prefer Mark in audio only, he'll be back this evening to read Part Nine of our current audio adventure, John Buchan's Greenmantle.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, you can find more information here - and we've also introduced, for the Steyn fan in your family, a special Gift Membership.

