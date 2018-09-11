The Endless War, and the Battle Unfought

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. Today's show fell on the seventeenth anniversary of 9/11 - so we looked back to that day, the challenges it posed, and how we have responded in the years since, and should do in the decades ahead. Lots of big-picture issues raised in today's show - Islam, immigration, war, free speech, civilizational ennui, and more. (I'm still shaking off a persisting lurgy, so forgive any underpowered vocals.)

