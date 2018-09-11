Image

Mark Steyn

The Endless War, and the Battle Unfought

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. Today's show fell on the seventeenth anniversary of 9/11 - so we looked back to that day, the challenges it posed, and how we have responded in the years since, and should do in the decades ahead. Lots of big-picture issues raised in today's show - Islam, immigration, war, free speech, civilizational ennui, and more. (I'm still shaking off a persisting lurgy, so forgive any underpowered vocals.)

As our second season of The Mark Steyn Club gets underway, a quick reminder that this Friday we'll be launching a very pertinent Tale for Our Time in this season of 9/11 remembrance. And I thank again those Steyn Club members who kept me in the game through what was the worst twelve months of my professional life. The billionaire buffoon Cary Katz sues on, but I survived, and I won, and I shall never forget those of you who stuck with me. I look forward to meeting some of you at least on our inaugural Steyn cruise at the end of this month, when we shall essay a live Q&A along the beautiful Eastern Seaboard of North America. If you can't make this cruise, you might find my answer to club member Brandy of interest. And, if you're not yet a Club member but you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our special Gift Membership.

