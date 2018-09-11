Live Around the Planet: Tuesday September 11th

This afternoon, Tuesday, I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on a brand new Clubland Q&A, at our usual hour - 4pm Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Today is, of course, the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks - the day that, supposedly, the world changed. So I'm interested to hear your thoughts on where we are seventeen years on - other than, interminably, Afghanistan. Is there still a "war on terror" - or anything else? And, if there is, what are the war aims, the strategy, the terms of victory? As the years roll by, was our response wrong and inadequate? Were we too coy about Islam from Day One and, as a result, have been trapped in that paradigm ever since? And what might we have done that would have put us in a better situation today?

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question.

