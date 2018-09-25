Image

Mark Steyn

Wilderness of Mirrors

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Monday I joined Ed Henry on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the US Deputy Attorney-General's rollercoaster of a day. Was he fired? Did he quit? No. The man at the center of the Deep State machinations against the lawfully elected president is, for the moment, staying put. Click below to watch:

You can see the full edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here. And make sure you join me and Tucker tomorrow for a one-hour special to launch his terrific new book Ship of Fools. That will be right after his regular Wednesday show at around 9pm Eastern.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be back later today, for Mark Steyn Club members, with Part Twelve of our latest Tale for Our Time - John Buchan's classic thriller of great-power intrigue and Islamic insurgency, Greenmantle. If you're not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we'd love to have you. You can find more details about our audio adventures and other Club benefits here. Alas, our inaugural Steyn Club Cruise with me and my special guests, departing this Saturday, has completely sold out - but we'll hope to see you on next year's.

