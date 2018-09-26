Presumptions and Condescension

Today I did double-duty with Tucker Carlson. Following his regular show, Tucker and I stuck around for an hour-long live-streamed book-signing to launch his long awaited tome Ship of Fools. We took readers' questions and a grand time was had by all, or at any rate us. I believe you can still order an autographed copy of the book here, and we'll link to the full broadcast when we can.

Before that, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", it was all Kavanaugh all the time, so I joined Tucker to mull the condescension of Jim Acosta and the disturbing perversion of judicial norms by Democrat senators. Click below to watch:

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, I'll be here tomorrow afternoon for a special Thursday edition of Clubland Q&A, answering questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 4pm North American Eastern, which is 9pm in London, 10pm in Paris, 11pm in Cairo, and murky midnight in Putin's Moscow. Or, if you prefer to work it out yourself, 8pm Greenwich Mean Time.

