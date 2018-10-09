Image

Mark Steyn

Darkest Hour of the Eternal Present

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8900/darkest-hour-of-the-eternal-present

On Monday Mark returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the colossus of the twentieth century (Clinton) and a discredited peripheral figure we should all forget about (Churchill). Click below to watch:

You can read Steyn on Britain's "Darkest Hour" here. And, if you haven't yet seen it, make sure you catch Mark's one-hour special with Tucker to help launch his terrific new book Ship of Fools.

If you're not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we'd love to have you. You can find more details about our audio adventures and other Club benefits here. Last week's inaugural Steyn Club Cruise with Mark and his special guests was a sell-out smash, and we thank you for all your kind comments, like this one from Pat Dooley and Diana Price:

The Steyn-at-Sea cruise was excellent, especially meeting fellow cruisers, speakers, and musicians. Plus: who knew Mark Steyn was such a crooner AND capable of a flying leap from the 4-foot high stage?

That flying leap is always a bit hit-and-miss, Pat and Diane, especially if there's an intervening orchestra pit to clear. We're just glad he landed on his feet. Mark will be announcing next year's cruise (and a few other special events) very soon!

