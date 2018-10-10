Man, I Feel Like a Womxn

Programming note: On Thursday I'll be back on the telly with Tucker Carlson, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight Eastern. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll dial us up.

~A lady on last week's Mark Steyn Club Cruise asked me how I pronounced the word "squirrel" and seemed unaccountably convulsed with hilarity when I told her. But it's not so funny out on the wild Frontier:

The woman informed Frontier Airlines she was taking an "emotional support animal" on the flight from Florida when she made her reservation, according to the Associated Press. However, she did not say the animal was a squirrel. The airline said they called Orlando police after they asked the woman to leave the plane with the animal and she refused.

~If you're in Portland, Oregon, it might be more helpful to take the emotional support squirrel in the car with you:

This is the type of street anarchy that routinely happens where I live. Here is video from 6 Oct showing Antifa directing traffic in downtown & threatening people who don't obey with violence. Mayor @tedwheeler, who really runs this town? pic.twitter.com/OgjZNByxat â€” Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2018

The thug yelling "Yeah, you little white motherf**ker. Yeah, you're a f**king whitey, a little whitey, aren't you?" appears to be a "f**king whitey" himself, at least to judge from his pasty white calves. So are most of the other protesters. But, rather in the way all those white ladies on "The View" kept going on about "old white Republican men" during the Kavanaugh business, for an increasing number of white people, sneering at your fellow white people as "white people" is the preferred epithet. This is sad and at one level psychologically unhealthy - like living in a ward full of self-proclaimed Napoleons laughing at the one guy who isn't. But on the other hand it shows diversity is now so deeply ingrained that white folks can celebrate it all by themselves.

As the scenes from Portland remind us, the cold civil war - growing hotter by the day - is really between two classes of white people, even if one of them insists on pretending it isn't.

~Perhaps white people who prefer not to identify as white people could become whxte people - in the same way that a remarkable number of UK businesses are now using the word "womxn":

Companies have come under fire for using the word "womxn" instead of "woman," after worrying the latter word excludes transgender people.

Not so long ago, in the days of "sex changes", the point about becoming a woman was to become a woman. But now trans-women are a thing unto themselves, so the term "woman" is exclusionary. "I am woman, hear me ...pipe down about it in case everyone thinks I'm being non-binary-phobic."

A squirrel can identify as an emotional support animal, a white man can identify as a person of color, but a woman can no longer identify as a woman because that's transphobic. One begins to detect among some of the chippier feminists a faint sense that this trans thing is a reverse phallocentric takeover of the entire woman business.

I don't have a squirrel in this fight, but the above three stories are not the daily news churn of a healthy society.

