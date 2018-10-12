Hell's Brel

We're proud to present a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. These programs, along with SteynPosts, Tales for Our Time, On the Town and much else at SteynOnline, are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club from every corner of the earth, for which we are extremely grateful.

This weekend, Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer's new film opens across the United States. Gosnell stars Dean Cain, Sarah Jane Morris and Nick Searcy and tells the real-life story of the man who is almost certainly America's biggest ever mass murderer. In this return visit to The Mark Steyn Show, Ann and Phelim - bestselling authors, film-makers and theatrical producers - talk not only about the movie and visiting Kermit Gosnell in jail and having him sing Jacques Brel songs to them, but about drama drawn from climate-change trials and the Ferguson grand jury, the problems of having your actors decide they'd rather go back to waiting tables, and also the rapidly changing face of Ireland - gay, Muslim, and pro-abortion.

This edition of The Mark Steyn Show was recorded live at sea on the inaugural Mark Steyn Cruise with an audience from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and elsewhere, and includes questions to Ann and Phelim from Steyn Club members. Click below to watch:

