Songs in the Keys of Florida

With Hurricane Michael devastating the Florida panhandle, we thought we'd present a reprise of last year's SteynOnline audio celebration of some of the best Florida songs - a very small consolation for our many Sunshine State listeners and readers camped out in motels because their homes and indeed entire neighborhoods are unsafe to return to. This show more or less follows the path of last September's Hurricane Irma up through the state from the Florida Keys north to the panhandle and the banks of the Suwanee on the Georgia border. Along the way we'll hear songs about Key West, Fort Lauderdale, St Petersburg, Tampa, Apalachicola, Tallahassee and elsewhere performed by Ray Charles, Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley, Fats Waller, the Andrews Sisters, the Beach Boys, the Village People and many more. And we'll reprise a special live performance from The Mark Steyn Show of the "Miami Beach Rhumba" - and, from the Steyn archives, legendary lyricist Irving Caesar takes us back to 1918 and tells us how he wrote "Swanee" with George Gershwin.

Click above to listen - and, especially if you're in the panhandle and you still have an Internet connection, we hope you enjoy it.

