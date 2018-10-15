Questioned to Death

On Monday I returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to comment on the apparent murder of a Saudi dissident (and US resident) in his country's consulate in Istanbul. Tucker also brought up the DNA test by Fauxcahontas. In compliance with the progressives' new One-Drop Rule, Elizabeth Warren has revealed that she is officially between one one-hundred-and-twenty-eighth and one one-thousand-and-twenty-fourth Native American. I know the old-school Democrats kept careful track of their quadroons and octoroons, but I don't think even they got up to centum-viginti-octoroons, never mind mille-viginti-quadroons. Click below to watch:

On Tuesday we'll explore both topics further in a brand new Clubland Q&A, in which I'll take questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet. That's at 4pm North American Eastern, which is 9pm in London, 10pm in Paris, 11pm in Cairo, midnight in Moscow, the early hours of Wednesday morning in Asia, and a somewhat more civilized breakfast time in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand.

If you're not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we'd love to have you. You can find more details about our audio adventures and other Club benefits here. This month's inaugural Steyn Club Cruise with me and my special guests was a sell-out smash, and we'll be announcing next year's very soon. In the meantime, if you're in Pennsylvania, western New York or even kinda sorta southern Ontario, the great Dennis Miller and I are coming to a town near you:

Dennis Miller and Mark Steyn kicking off tour in Reading

...plus Syracuse, Wilkes-Barre and Rochester:

Comedian Dennis Miller and conservative Canadian author/political commentator Mark Steyn are bringing their Adorable Deplorable Tour to Kodak Center, 200 W. Ridge Road, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 1. Tickets to the show (starting at $45, plus fees) go on sale Monday, Oct. 22, at Ticketmaster. VIP packages, which include an opportunity to meet Miller and Steyn after the show, also will be sold.

Hmm. On the one hand, "comedian"; on the other, "conservative Canadian". I feel Dennis has the advantage category-wise.