Smiley's People

The hapless outgoing French Interior Minister, GÃ©rard Collomb, departs his office with a cheery assessment of his recent tours of Toulouse, Marseille and selected parts of Paris:

The situation is very difficult and the phrase 'Reconquering the Republic' is apt because in these districts it's the law of the strongest that reigns, that of the drug dealers and radical Islamists, which has supplanted the Republic.

Is Macron the guy to "reconquer" the Republic? Or is the remorseless secession of ever more turf the way to bet? The Speccie's Gavin Mortimer:

Then there's the endemic violence in France: the frequent ambushes of the emergency services, the anti-Semitic murders, the homophobic assaults, the sexual harassment, the latter so bad that in Seine-Saint-Denis a scheme has been introduced where women can ask bus drivers to stop as close as is practical to their home in order to reduce the chances they'll be accosted on the street.

That last is less of a re-conquest than an acknowledgment of lost sovereignty. I forget which marchioness it was who, after waiting in vain for her chauffeur, hailed a London double-decker bus and commanded the conductor to take her to 16 Belgrave Square. But, pace Marx, in the hell of the multiculti dystopia, the old farces are repeating as tragedy.

~The civilized world may be surrendering Paris, but the good news is we haven't given up on Kandahar. At the start of its eighteenth year, the Afghan war is going gangbusters:

The Pentagon has confirmed that a US general was shot and wounded in a Taliban attack that killed two Afghan leaders in Kandahar province this week. Violence has increased around the Afgan elections. Army Brig Gen Jeffrey Smiley was shot, Department of Defense spokesman Cmdr Grant W Neeley said on Sunday, providing no other details.

In fairness, providing no details is better than providing totally misleading details, which is what the Pentagon initially did:

The U.S. military's initial statement on the attack was a good example of its cognitive dissonance. Instead of a full condemnation, Col. Dave Butler, the spokesman for U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, claimed it was merely an "Afghan-on-Afghan incident."

And, if a US general happens to be standing between two Afghans, tough.

General Smiley was shot while inside the Kandahar governor's compound. The Kandahar police chief Abdul Raziq and intelligence chief Abdul Momin were killed, and the governor Zalmai Weser and regional army commander Nabi Elham were wounded.The US commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, was also present, but unhurt:

It was a very close confined space. But I don't assess that I was the target. We will continue our support. My message to the people of Afghanistan has been very consistent: you have every right to be proud of your security forces and the preparations that made for this election despite this unfortunate event, tragic event down in Kandahar.

So pay no attention to "this unfortunate event", everything's tickety-boo, and another seventeen years or so should do it.

Alternatively, you may prefer Thomas Joscelyn's take:

The Afghanistan war is over. We lost.

That is inevitable when you wage war over two decades ever more disconnected from calculations of national interest, strategic goals, and apparently obsolescent concepts such as victory. The NeverTrump national-security right ought to sit back soberly, recognize that their complacency is one reason why the base turned to Trump, and, most important, accept that the entire American way of war needs re-thinking.

~Thank you so much for your sympathetic comments about the death last week of my corpulent feline TJ. Some of them appear at this site, and others have come via email and social media. But I am very touched by them all, even though I only mentioned TJ publicly because he co-starred with me on camera, so he was, like Tucker or Rush or Dennis Miller, a professional colleague.

I'm not generally (or so I like to think) a sentimental writer, but at the risk of veering into full-blown sob-sister stuff I will add a personal note. A year and a half back, when Vegas billionaire Cary Katz and CRTV sued me for ten million bucks, it looked for some while as if Katz had succeeded in his goal of entirely destroying my career in America. So, mired in the slough of despond, I resolved to spend what time I had left enjoying life's simple pleasures - the changing seasons from my North Country window, that sort of thing. One of those simple pleasures was TJ, and I am a bit stunned, six days into his passing, to realize how much I feel his absence in my life - the lack of his heavy purr, and his 3am where's-my-breakfast? wake-up calls. He helped me survive the worst, and I wish I'd been able to do the same for him.

He was a cocksure fellow who liked to lie on his back in the middle of the rug, confident that no predator would be foolish enough to attempt to strike. When I see the big empty space on the floor, I feel a pang.

Okay, enough of that. Stiff upper lip from now on.

